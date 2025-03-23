Left Menu

Empowering Bhutan: Strengthening Electoral Capabilities Through Training

A two-week residential training program in Delhi enhanced the election management skills of 40 Bhutanese poll officials. The initiative, organized by the Election Commission, included case-study-based learning, highlighting electoral best practices to boost institutional ties between India and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:20 IST
Empowering Bhutan: Strengthening Electoral Capabilities Through Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to boost electoral management skills, approximately 40 election officials from Bhutan participated in a comprehensive two-week training program organized by the Election Commission.

Held in Delhi, the capacity-building initiative aimed to enhance the skills of senior and mid-level election officers from the Himalayan nation. Participants engaged in interactive sessions and case studies focused on various facets of election administration.

The program also promoted the exchange of international best practices and fostered stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, with Bhutan's election commissioner also in attendance, according to a statement from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025