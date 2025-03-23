Empowering Bhutan: Strengthening Electoral Capabilities Through Training
A two-week residential training program in Delhi enhanced the election management skills of 40 Bhutanese poll officials. The initiative, organized by the Election Commission, included case-study-based learning, highlighting electoral best practices to boost institutional ties between India and Bhutan.
In a concerted effort to boost electoral management skills, approximately 40 election officials from Bhutan participated in a comprehensive two-week training program organized by the Election Commission.
Held in Delhi, the capacity-building initiative aimed to enhance the skills of senior and mid-level election officers from the Himalayan nation. Participants engaged in interactive sessions and case studies focused on various facets of election administration.
The program also promoted the exchange of international best practices and fostered stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, with Bhutan's election commissioner also in attendance, according to a statement from the Election Commission.
