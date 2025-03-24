Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand
Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, secured a deal with President Trump to forestall a destructive executive order threatening the firm. The agreement includes $40 million in free legal services for the Trump administration, amid backlash from the legal community and accusations of capitulation.
- Country:
- United States
Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, reached an agreement with President Donald Trump, avoiding the repercussions of a White House executive order that threatened the firm's viability. The order targeted the firm due to former attorney Mark Pomerantz's involvement in a financial investigation of Trump.
The firm agreed to provide $40 million in pro bono legal services supporting the Trump administration's agenda, along with abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations in hiring practices. This decision has sparked criticism within the legal community, accusing the firm of yielding to Trump's demands instead of resisting.
Karp described the executive order as an existential threat, fearing the firm couldn't withstand a prolonged confrontation with the administration. Efforts by other law firms to exploit the situation compounded the challenge, leading to a swift negotiation for the firm's survival.
