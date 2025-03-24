Left Menu

Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand

Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, secured a deal with President Trump to forestall a destructive executive order threatening the firm. The agreement includes $40 million in free legal services for the Trump administration, amid backlash from the legal community and accusations of capitulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:42 IST
Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand
chairman
  • Country:
  • United States

Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, reached an agreement with President Donald Trump, avoiding the repercussions of a White House executive order that threatened the firm's viability. The order targeted the firm due to former attorney Mark Pomerantz's involvement in a financial investigation of Trump.

The firm agreed to provide $40 million in pro bono legal services supporting the Trump administration's agenda, along with abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations in hiring practices. This decision has sparked criticism within the legal community, accusing the firm of yielding to Trump's demands instead of resisting.

Karp described the executive order as an existential threat, fearing the firm couldn't withstand a prolonged confrontation with the administration. Efforts by other law firms to exploit the situation compounded the challenge, leading to a swift negotiation for the firm's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025