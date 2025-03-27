France Bolsters Military Aid to Ukraine with €2 Billion Package
France is set to provide an additional €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, announced President Emmanuel Macron. This move comes amid accusations that Russia is reinterpreting ceasefire agreements. The aid package includes missiles and fighter jets, aiming to deter further Russian aggression.
France is ramping up its military support to Ukraine, unveiling an extra €2 billion package in aid. President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, accusing Russia of manipulating recent ceasefire agreements.
Included in the aid package are anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, drones, and additional Mirage fighter jets, marking a notable increase in military equipment assistance to Kyiv. This aid aims to fortify Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.
The announcement comes as leaders prepare for a summit in Paris, focusing on bolstering aid to Ukraine and discussing strategies to deter future Russian attacks. Macron emphasized the need for Russia to honor ceasefire agreements unconditionally while maintaining European sanctions against the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Ukraine
- military aid
- Macron
- Russia
- ceasefire
- missiles
- fighter jets
- European sanctions
- Kyiv
ALSO READ
Financial Times Top Headlines: From Ukraine Ceasefire to Trump's Tariff Reversal
U.S.-Ukraine Ceasefire: Turning Point in Military Aid and Peace Talks
Euro Peaks Amid Ukraine's Ceasefire Decision
U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Proposal
Russian Lawmaker Asserts Ceasefire on Moscow's Terms