France Bolsters Military Aid to Ukraine with €2 Billion Package

France is set to provide an additional €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, announced President Emmanuel Macron. This move comes amid accusations that Russia is reinterpreting ceasefire agreements. The aid package includes missiles and fighter jets, aiming to deter further Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is ramping up its military support to Ukraine, unveiling an extra €2 billion package in aid. President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, accusing Russia of manipulating recent ceasefire agreements.

Included in the aid package are anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, drones, and additional Mirage fighter jets, marking a notable increase in military equipment assistance to Kyiv. This aid aims to fortify Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.

The announcement comes as leaders prepare for a summit in Paris, focusing on bolstering aid to Ukraine and discussing strategies to deter future Russian attacks. Macron emphasized the need for Russia to honor ceasefire agreements unconditionally while maintaining European sanctions against the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

