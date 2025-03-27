Left Menu

Lula Takes Stand Against Trump's Trade Tariffs

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticizes U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, describing them as potentially harmful to the U.S. economy. Lula plans to challenge the trade policies at the WTO. This comes amid a broader trade conflict initiated by Trump's tariffs on Brazilian steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:08 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, a move he claims could harm the U.S. economy. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Lula vowed to lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, further intensifying the trade war he initiated. Earlier in March, a similar tariff was levied on Brazilian steel and aluminum, impacting one of the largest exporters to the U.S. after Canada.

Lula emphasized two potential courses of action: appealing to the WTO and imposing higher tariffs on American products. In Tokyo, he also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss strengthening economic and trade relations.

