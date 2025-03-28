Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks Delhi Police: Officers Suspended

Three Delhi Police personnel have been suspended following allegations of bribery. Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal, and Constable Shubham Gill face a departmental inquiry. The CBI has arrested a constable and head constable for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe, implicating a station house officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST
The Delhi Police has been hit by a bribery scandal leading to the suspension of three officers, as confirmed by an official on Thursday.

The suspended officers include Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal, and Constable Shubham Gill, who are now subject to a departmental inquiry.

Sources say the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a constable and a head constable for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, with the involvement of a station house officer also being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

