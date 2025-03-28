Bribery Scandal Rocks Delhi Police: Officers Suspended
Three Delhi Police personnel have been suspended following allegations of bribery. Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal, and Constable Shubham Gill face a departmental inquiry. The CBI has arrested a constable and head constable for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe, implicating a station house officer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has been hit by a bribery scandal leading to the suspension of three officers, as confirmed by an official on Thursday.
The suspended officers include Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal, and Constable Shubham Gill, who are now subject to a departmental inquiry.
Sources say the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a constable and a head constable for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, with the involvement of a station house officer also being investigated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case: CBI Steps In for Probe
Protests in Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Probe into Gold and Corruption Allegations
Vigilance Probe to Address Corruption at Andhra University Aiming for Global Recognition
Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Amidst Allegations of Corruption
Corruption Scandal Unfolds: EU Parliament Tainted by Huawei Bribery Allegations