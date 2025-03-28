Bribery Scandal Rocks Delhi Police: Officers Suspended

The Delhi Police has been hit by a bribery scandal leading to the suspension of three officers, as confirmed by an official on Thursday.

The suspended officers include Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal, and Constable Shubham Gill, who are now subject to a departmental inquiry.

Sources say the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a constable and a head constable for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, with the involvement of a station house officer also being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)