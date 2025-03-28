Britain Urges Citizens to Leave Volatile South Sudan

The British government has issued a stark warning to its citizens residing in South Sudan, urging them to leave immediately due to escalating tensions in the region.

According to a travel advisory from Britain's Foreign Office, those who can safely exit the country should do so, as the threat of renewed civil war looms large.

The Foreign Office has maintained its caution against all travel to South Sudan, highlighting the persistent risk of armed conflict as a significant concern for travelers and residents alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)