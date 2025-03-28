Britain Urges Citizens to Leave Volatile South Sudan
Amid escalating tensions in South Sudan, Britain has advised its citizens to exit the country. The Foreign Office issued a travel warning, urging those who can safely do so to leave, citing the risk of armed conflict as the situation teeters on the edge of renewed civil war.
The British government has issued a stark warning to its citizens residing in South Sudan, urging them to leave immediately due to escalating tensions in the region.
According to a travel advisory from Britain's Foreign Office, those who can safely exit the country should do so, as the threat of renewed civil war looms large.
The Foreign Office has maintained its caution against all travel to South Sudan, highlighting the persistent risk of armed conflict as a significant concern for travelers and residents alike.
