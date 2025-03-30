Left Menu

Jharkhand Tightens Security for Festive Celebrations

Jharkhand ramps up security measures for Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami with CCTV, drones, and video surveillance. Special plans are set for sensitive areas, and medical teams will be on standby during processions. Traffic management will ensure minimal disruption during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:24 IST
Jharkhand Tightens Security for Festive Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures across Jharkhand have been heightened in anticipation of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami, according to a state official.

CCTV cameras and drones will maintain vigil, while operatives equipped with video cameras will be stationed at pivotal sites to supervise the crowds. Eid-al-Fitr is likely on Monday, followed by Sarhul on April 1 and Ram Navami on April 6.

On March 26, DGP Anurag Gupta evaluated readiness and advised SPs to adhere to a comprehensive 25-point action plan. Special provisions are focused on sensitive regions, and medical support will accompany processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025