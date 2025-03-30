Jharkhand Tightens Security for Festive Celebrations

Security measures across Jharkhand have been heightened in anticipation of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami, according to a state official.

CCTV cameras and drones will maintain vigil, while operatives equipped with video cameras will be stationed at pivotal sites to supervise the crowds. Eid-al-Fitr is likely on Monday, followed by Sarhul on April 1 and Ram Navami on April 6.

On March 26, DGP Anurag Gupta evaluated readiness and advised SPs to adhere to a comprehensive 25-point action plan. Special provisions are focused on sensitive regions, and medical support will accompany processions.

