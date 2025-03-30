Jharkhand Tightens Security for Festive Celebrations
Jharkhand ramps up security measures for Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami with CCTV, drones, and video surveillance. Special plans are set for sensitive areas, and medical teams will be on standby during processions. Traffic management will ensure minimal disruption during the festive season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Security measures across Jharkhand have been heightened in anticipation of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami, according to a state official.
CCTV cameras and drones will maintain vigil, while operatives equipped with video cameras will be stationed at pivotal sites to supervise the crowds. Eid-al-Fitr is likely on Monday, followed by Sarhul on April 1 and Ram Navami on April 6.
On March 26, DGP Anurag Gupta evaluated readiness and advised SPs to adhere to a comprehensive 25-point action plan. Special provisions are focused on sensitive regions, and medical support will accompany processions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- security
- festivals
- Eid
- Sarhul
- Ram Navami
- drones
- CCTV
- medical teams
- traffic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brink of Conflict: U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drones
Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Grand Ram Navami Celebration
Adhikari Vows Resistance to Ram Navami Restrictions in West Bengal
Security Concerns Loom Over Kolkata IPL Match Amid Ram Navami Festivities
Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Match Faces Rescheduling Amid Ram Navami Celebrations