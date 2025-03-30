Clashes and Ceasefires: Tensions Escalate Amid Netanyahu's Demands
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demands Hamas disarm and its leaders leave Gaza. Netanyahu backs Trump's "voluntary emigration plan." Despite a ceasefire offer from Hamas, Israeli military action continues, leading to significant Palestinian casualties. The conflict occurs amidst Eid al-Fitr celebrations, affecting residents in Gaza's war-torn regions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his call for Hamas to disarm and for its leadership to vacate the Gaza Strip, as tensions continue to escalate in the region. Netanyahu confirmed his support for President Donald Trump's "voluntary emigration plan" for Gaza, despite ongoing conflict.
Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized Netanyahu's stance, suggesting it could perpetuate "endless escalation" in the Middle East. Despite an accepted ceasefire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar, Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza, with significant casualties reported amid the continuing unrest.
Gaza's health authorities marked the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday amid devastation, reporting numerous deaths from Israeli strikes. Netanyahu faced rising domestic pressure, asserting that military force was the only effective means to secure hostages and ensure stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
