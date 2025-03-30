Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Kullu: Six Lives Lost Near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib

A storm-induced landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in the tragic death of six individuals and six others injured when a tree fell on vehicles near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib. Rescue operations are underway, and the state administration is providing necessary aid while ensuring medical care for the injured.

Updated: 30-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A storm-induced landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district claimed the lives of six people on Sunday. A massive tree collapsed onto vehicles parked near the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib, causing the tragic incident, confirmed by local officials.

Rescue teams, including medical professionals, police, and revenue officials, swiftly responded to the site to coordinate efforts. Kullu's Sub Divisional Magistrate, Vikas Shukla, assured reporters that all necessary actions are being taken. The fallen tree originated from a nearby mountain, uprooted by the storm, affecting tourists and locals alike.

Among the deceased are individuals identified as Reena from Manikaran, Varsini from Bangalore, and Sameer from Nepal. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed their condolences, and the local administration is extending support. Social media is abuzz with videos of the disaster, highlighting initial delays in assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

