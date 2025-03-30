Left Menu

Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli to Strengthen Ties at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli embarks on his inaugural visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit, aiming to enhance economic development, connectivity, and cultural exchanges. On his five-day visit, Oli will strategize on national interests and regional cooperation amidst the recent earthquake tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:44 IST
Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli to Strengthen Ties at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to visit Thailand to participate in the BIMSTEC Summit, his office announced on Sunday. This visit marks Oli's first trip to Thailand since he assumed office.

The summit, hosted in the quake-affected Bangkok, runs from April 1-5, with Oli invited by his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Oli's discussions with former leaders and experts advise leveraging the visit for economic growth, connectivity, and cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister plans to emphasize activating regional cooperation bodies like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation at the summit. A recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand has raised further challenges for the summit's host nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025