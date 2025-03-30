Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli to Strengthen Ties at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to visit Thailand to participate in the BIMSTEC Summit, his office announced on Sunday. This visit marks Oli's first trip to Thailand since he assumed office.

The summit, hosted in the quake-affected Bangkok, runs from April 1-5, with Oli invited by his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Oli's discussions with former leaders and experts advise leveraging the visit for economic growth, connectivity, and cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister plans to emphasize activating regional cooperation bodies like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation at the summit. A recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand has raised further challenges for the summit's host nation.

