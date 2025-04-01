Left Menu

Intensified Hunt: Kathua's Persistent Search for Fugitive Terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a prolonged operation in Kathua to capture three terrorists who evaded authorities after a skirmish. Led by DGP Nalin Prabhat, the multi-agency effort has intensified with the use of aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to eliminate remaining threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's relentless pursuit of three escaped terrorists continues in Kathua as top police officials, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, closely monitor progress. The operation, initiated after a face-off a few days ago, has intensified with an aim to neutralize potential threats.

On Tuesday, DGP Prabhat, along with other senior police officers, visited the operation site amid challenging terrain to fortify the morale of troops involved in this arduous mission. The combing operation is in its tenth day, with a specific goal to apprehend the terrorists, following a deadly encounter in which four policemen lost their lives.

The strategic operation, coordinated by the Special Operations Group, Army, and CRPF, is a testament to the commitment of security forces to maintain regional peace. The search efforts have been bolstered with advanced surveillance and tracking methods to ensure the terrorists, who remain mobile in the forests, are located and apprehended swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

