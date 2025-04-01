Intensified Hunt: Kathua's Persistent Search for Fugitive Terrorists
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a prolonged operation in Kathua to capture three terrorists who evaded authorities after a skirmish. Led by DGP Nalin Prabhat, the multi-agency effort has intensified with the use of aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to eliminate remaining threats.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's relentless pursuit of three escaped terrorists continues in Kathua as top police officials, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, closely monitor progress. The operation, initiated after a face-off a few days ago, has intensified with an aim to neutralize potential threats.
On Tuesday, DGP Prabhat, along with other senior police officers, visited the operation site amid challenging terrain to fortify the morale of troops involved in this arduous mission. The combing operation is in its tenth day, with a specific goal to apprehend the terrorists, following a deadly encounter in which four policemen lost their lives.
The strategic operation, coordinated by the Special Operations Group, Army, and CRPF, is a testament to the commitment of security forces to maintain regional peace. The search efforts have been bolstered with advanced surveillance and tracking methods to ensure the terrorists, who remain mobile in the forests, are located and apprehended swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir Tensions: Security Forces Engage in Handwara Standoff
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Security Forces Launch Search in Rajouri Forest
Security Forces Thwart Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Tribal Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh Over Killing in Naxalite Encounter