Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in Rape Case

Bajinder Singh, a controversial self-styled preacher, received a life sentence from a Mohali court Tuesday in connection to a 2018 rape case. Singh, known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet,' was also fined Rs 1 lakh following his conviction under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar delivered the verdict, while Singh's lawyer expressed intent to appeal. The case was initially registered against Singh in 2018 after accusations of deceit and sexual exploitation filed by a woman were substantiated. He was arrested at the Delhi airport that year.

The survivor and her lawyer lauded the judgment as it sends a strong message to those who abuse power and influence. Security was intensified around the court complex before Singh's transfer from Mansa Jail, with authorities preparing for any potential disturbances following the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)