Left Menu

Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in Rape Case

Bajinder Singh, a self-proclaimed preacher, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court for a 2018 rape case. The court found him guilty, while acquitting five others. Singh's counsel plans to appeal the decision, amid tight security during the verdict. The survivor welcomed the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:53 IST
Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

Bajinder Singh, a controversial self-styled preacher, received a life sentence from a Mohali court Tuesday in connection to a 2018 rape case. Singh, known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet,' was also fined Rs 1 lakh following his conviction under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar delivered the verdict, while Singh's lawyer expressed intent to appeal. The case was initially registered against Singh in 2018 after accusations of deceit and sexual exploitation filed by a woman were substantiated. He was arrested at the Delhi airport that year.

The survivor and her lawyer lauded the judgment as it sends a strong message to those who abuse power and influence. Security was intensified around the court complex before Singh's transfer from Mansa Jail, with authorities preparing for any potential disturbances following the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025