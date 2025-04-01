Shocking Footage of Bulldozed Dreams: The Viral Video Stirring Controversy

A viral video of an eight-year-old girl clutching her books and fleeing her shanty as a bulldozer demolishes it during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh has outraged many. The Supreme Court acknowledged the widespread shock the video has caused.

The footage, originating from Ambedkar Nagar's Jalalpur, shows an earthmover at work, prompting criticism from opposition parties. Authorities defended the demolition, citing legal compliance.

The demolition followed multiple notices for removing encroachments on village land, as per a court order. Officials were acting on an eviction directive concerning the land, which they claimed adhered to procedural norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)