Police Crack Down on Multi-Million Rupee Liquor Smuggling Operation

A police operation in Gorakhpur intercepted a truck smuggling Rs 60 lakh worth of liquor from Haryana to Bihar. The truck, carrying McDowell's and Imperial Blue, was part of a larger smuggling network involving individuals from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Legal proceedings and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:46 IST
Police Crack Down on Multi-Million Rupee Liquor Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police intercepted a truck in Gorakhpur attempting to smuggle Rs 60 lakh worth of liquor from Haryana to Bihar. The operation, initiated following a tip-off, led to the seizure of a substantial haul of liquor brands McDowell's and Imperial Blue.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran G revealed that the truck was apprehended near Matlupur on the national highway. Upon spotting the checkpoint, the driver attempted to flee but was successfully pursued and stopped by authorities. The truck was found with 210 cartons of McDowell's and 564 cartons of Imperial Blue, totaling 6,672 litres of liquor, ingeniously concealed under sacks of peanuts.

The truck driver, identified as Manoj from Panipat, confessed to his involvement with a larger smuggling operation, citing orders from known individuals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Police have taken legal action against the perpetrators and investigations into the network continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

