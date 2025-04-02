Judge Orders Temporary Reinstatement of Legal Aid for Migrant Kids

A federal judge in California has temporarily ordered the Trump administration to restore legal aid services for tens of thousands of migrant children who arrived in the U.S. without parents or guardians. This decision follows the termination of a contract with the Acacia Center for Justice, which provided necessary legal services.

US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín's ruling challenges the administration's recent move, citing potential violations of the 2008 anti-trafficking law that mandates legal counsel for vulnerable children. The order will be effective immediately, safeguarding the rights of these children until mid-April.

This legal decision is the third in a series of recent challenges against the administration's immigration policies, highlighting the legal obligations under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008, and ensuring that children's representation and protection remain priorities within the immigration system.

