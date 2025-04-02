AIMPLB's Battle Against the 'Black Law': The Fight Over the Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced its intention to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, denouncing it as a 'black law' that is detrimental to Muslim community rights. The bill is scheduled for debate in India's Lok Sabha, with plans to follow up in the Rajya Sabha.

Md Adeeb, an AIMPLB member, criticized the bill during a press conference, suggesting it aims to confiscate Muslim properties. 'They think they can take our property. We are not defeated,' Adeeb asserted, emphasizing that their efforts to counteract the bill are ongoing.

AIMPLB spokesperson Mohammad Ali Mohsin drew parallels with past protests, including the farmers' agitation, indicating potential nationwide demonstrations. He stated, 'We have initiated this fight to protect the country.' The controversial bill, targeting the amendment of the 1995 Waqf Act, includes provisions for non-Muslim members in Waqf Councils and reallocates property ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)