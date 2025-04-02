Left Menu

AIMPLB's Battle Against the 'Black Law': The Fight Over the Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it a 'black law' that threatens Muslim community rights. They intend to pursue legal action and public demonstrations against it, citing potential seizure of community properties as a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:36 IST
AIMPLB's Battle Against the 'Black Law': The Fight Over the Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced its intention to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, denouncing it as a 'black law' that is detrimental to Muslim community rights. The bill is scheduled for debate in India's Lok Sabha, with plans to follow up in the Rajya Sabha.

Md Adeeb, an AIMPLB member, criticized the bill during a press conference, suggesting it aims to confiscate Muslim properties. 'They think they can take our property. We are not defeated,' Adeeb asserted, emphasizing that their efforts to counteract the bill are ongoing.

AIMPLB spokesperson Mohammad Ali Mohsin drew parallels with past protests, including the farmers' agitation, indicating potential nationwide demonstrations. He stated, 'We have initiated this fight to protect the country.' The controversial bill, targeting the amendment of the 1995 Waqf Act, includes provisions for non-Muslim members in Waqf Councils and reallocates property ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025