Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Amendments to Kashmir's Waqf Act

Political unrest has intensified in Kashmir following proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Local political leaders are denouncing the changes as interference in religious affairs and an attempt to undermine Muslim authority.

The Union Minority Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, presented the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, aiming to enhance the efficiency and transparency of Waqf property management. However, opposition parties and local leaders have criticized the bill as unconstitutional and harmful to the Muslim community's interests.

Key figures like PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone expressed severe concerns, urging secular forces to oppose the bill. Conversely, BJP representative Darakhshan Andrabi welcomed the amendments, noting the need to address poverty within the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)