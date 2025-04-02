China's High-Stakes War Games Intensify Tensions Across Taiwan Strait
China conducted extensive military exercises around Taiwan, escalating regional tensions. The drills included live-fire practices in the East China Sea, aimed at simulating strikes on strategic targets. In response, Taiwan heightened its defense readiness. The international community, including the United States and EU, voiced concerns over China's provocative actions.
China's military recently concluded a series of war games around Taiwan, marking a significant escalation in the region. These exercises involved long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea, demonstrating China's advancing military capabilities.
China's Eastern Theatre Command confirmed the completion of these drills, which focused on testing the troops' 'integrated joint operations capabilities.' The war games were intended to deter any separatist activities and to reinforce Beijing's stance against Taiwan's sovereignty claims.
The international community, including the United States and the European Union, expressed deep concerns over China's aggressive maneuvers. Taiwan's defense ministry activated its rapid response exercise as a precaution, while the U.S. State Department condemned China's actions as exacerbating regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
