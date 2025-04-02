Left Menu

Naga People's Front Rallies Against Border Division: A Stand for Unity

The Naga People's Front (NPF) protested the Indian government's decision to eliminate the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border. Kikon spoke about the shared customs of border communities and the historical division enforced by external forces, urging unity to protect Naga culture, traditions, and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:58 IST
Naga People's Front Rallies Against Border Division: A Stand for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga People's Front (NPF) organized a rally at Longwa, a border village, to oppose the government's decision to dissolve the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.

During the event, NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon emphasized the cultural ties between communities on both sides of the border.

Kikon highlighted the historical divisions imposed by external powers, urging Nagas to unite in defending their cultural heritage and rights. He criticized the border fencing as contradictory to India's Act East Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025