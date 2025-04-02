Naga People's Front Rallies Against Border Division: A Stand for Unity
The Naga People's Front (NPF) protested the Indian government's decision to eliminate the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border. Kikon spoke about the shared customs of border communities and the historical division enforced by external forces, urging unity to protect Naga culture, traditions, and rights.
The Naga People's Front (NPF) organized a rally at Longwa, a border village, to oppose the government's decision to dissolve the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.
During the event, NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon emphasized the cultural ties between communities on both sides of the border.
Kikon highlighted the historical divisions imposed by external powers, urging Nagas to unite in defending their cultural heritage and rights. He criticized the border fencing as contradictory to India's Act East Policy.
