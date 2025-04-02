Controversy Over Katchatheevu and Wadge Bank: Political Repercussions

The political tension surrounding Katchatheevu islet's return has reached a new height in Tamil Nadu. The state's Law Minister, S. Reghupathy, criticized the perceived gains from the Wadge Bank, expressing dissatisfaction with the cession of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka as part of a 1974 accord.

Wadge Bank, a rich deep-sea fishing ground near Cape Comorin, resulted from a 1976 agreement with Sri Lanka. While Congress insists that the trading of territories was beneficial, concerns grow over the agreements' historical impacts and electoral implications as Tamil Nadu eyes the 2026 Assembly polls.

The controversy is further fueled by criticism from opposition parties. BJP's state chief, K. Annamalai, condemns the ruling DMK's resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu amid ongoing law and order issues. Political discourse around these agreements suggests broader ramifications for regional governance and public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)