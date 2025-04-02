Controversy Over Katchatheevu and Wadge Bank: Political Repercussions
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Law Minister S. Reghupathy, disputes gains from Wadge Bank, demanding the return of Katchatheevu ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974. Congress and BJP offer differing views on past agreements and their implications, with debates fueled by upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The political tension surrounding Katchatheevu islet's return has reached a new height in Tamil Nadu. The state's Law Minister, S. Reghupathy, criticized the perceived gains from the Wadge Bank, expressing dissatisfaction with the cession of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka as part of a 1974 accord.
Wadge Bank, a rich deep-sea fishing ground near Cape Comorin, resulted from a 1976 agreement with Sri Lanka. While Congress insists that the trading of territories was beneficial, concerns grow over the agreements' historical impacts and electoral implications as Tamil Nadu eyes the 2026 Assembly polls.
The controversy is further fueled by criticism from opposition parties. BJP's state chief, K. Annamalai, condemns the ruling DMK's resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu amid ongoing law and order issues. Political discourse around these agreements suggests broader ramifications for regional governance and public sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support
Sonia Gandhi Calls for Strengthening MGNREGA Amid Allegations of BJP Undermining
Final Farewell to BJP Stalwart Debendra Pradhan in Odisha
DMK MPs Stage Walkout Over Delimitation Debate