Myanmar's Military Declares Temporary Ceasefire for Earthquake Relief
Myanmar's military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22 to aid earthquake relief efforts, following similar moves by armed resistance groups. The military warned ethnic groups and militias to cease attacks and expansion, warning of potential military action if conditions are violated.
The ruling military in Myanmar has declared a temporary ceasefire in its ongoing civil war, set to last until April 22. This move aims to facilitate relief efforts for earthquake victims and display empathy towards affected civilians, as reported by state television on Wednesday.
The announcement came from the military's high command and follows similarly temporary ceasefires declared by armed groups opposing military rule. These ceasefires were unilaterally announced by various resistance factions.
The state broadcast cautioned ethnic armed groups and local militias against launching attacks on state security forces or military bases. Additionally, the military warned these groups against organizing, amassing forces, or expanding their territories. Non-compliance with these terms would prompt necessary military action, according to the statement.
