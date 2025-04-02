Left Menu

Myanmar's Military Declares Temporary Ceasefire for Earthquake Relief

Myanmar's military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22 to aid earthquake relief efforts, following similar moves by armed resistance groups. The military warned ethnic groups and militias to cease attacks and expansion, warning of potential military action if conditions are violated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:47 IST
Myanmar's Military Declares Temporary Ceasefire for Earthquake Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The ruling military in Myanmar has declared a temporary ceasefire in its ongoing civil war, set to last until April 22. This move aims to facilitate relief efforts for earthquake victims and display empathy towards affected civilians, as reported by state television on Wednesday.

The announcement came from the military's high command and follows similarly temporary ceasefires declared by armed groups opposing military rule. These ceasefires were unilaterally announced by various resistance factions.

The state broadcast cautioned ethnic armed groups and local militias against launching attacks on state security forces or military bases. Additionally, the military warned these groups against organizing, amassing forces, or expanding their territories. Non-compliance with these terms would prompt necessary military action, according to the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025