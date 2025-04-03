Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stands Firm: Protecting Minors' Rights Amid Parental Disputes

The Delhi High Court dismissed a bail application by a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter. Underlining the duty to protect children's rights, the court rejected the father's claims of a false FIR set up by the mother amid their marital disputes, emphasizing legal support for survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:12 IST
Delhi High Court Stands Firm: Protecting Minors' Rights Amid Parental Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a bail plea from a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, reiterating the judiciary's responsibility to protect children's rights even when parents are entangled in personal disputes.

The petitioner, the child's father, argued that the FIR was manipulated by the minor's mother seeking revenge due to settled marital issues. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted that survivors, especially minors, must have their independent rights safeguarded irrespective of parental conflicts.

The court emphasized that a survivor's quest for justice should not be impeded by parental discord, noting the distressing implications of the case where a minor reportedly endured both familial conflict and alleged assault. The judicial system, it asserted, must ensure justice is unhampered by familial controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025