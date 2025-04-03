Delhi High Court Stands Firm: Protecting Minors' Rights Amid Parental Disputes

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a bail plea from a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, reiterating the judiciary's responsibility to protect children's rights even when parents are entangled in personal disputes.

The petitioner, the child's father, argued that the FIR was manipulated by the minor's mother seeking revenge due to settled marital issues. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted that survivors, especially minors, must have their independent rights safeguarded irrespective of parental conflicts.

The court emphasized that a survivor's quest for justice should not be impeded by parental discord, noting the distressing implications of the case where a minor reportedly endured both familial conflict and alleged assault. The judicial system, it asserted, must ensure justice is unhampered by familial controversies.

