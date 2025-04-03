Delhi High Court Stands Firm: Protecting Minors' Rights Amid Parental Disputes
The Delhi High Court dismissed a bail application by a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter. Underlining the duty to protect children's rights, the court rejected the father's claims of a false FIR set up by the mother amid their marital disputes, emphasizing legal support for survivors.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a bail plea from a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, reiterating the judiciary's responsibility to protect children's rights even when parents are entangled in personal disputes.
The petitioner, the child's father, argued that the FIR was manipulated by the minor's mother seeking revenge due to settled marital issues. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted that survivors, especially minors, must have their independent rights safeguarded irrespective of parental conflicts.
The court emphasized that a survivor's quest for justice should not be impeded by parental discord, noting the distressing implications of the case where a minor reportedly endured both familial conflict and alleged assault. The judicial system, it asserted, must ensure justice is unhampered by familial controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Execution: Louisiana Employs Nitrogen Gas for the First Time
Ukraine's Ceasefire Struggles: Zelenskiy vs. Putin's Proposals
The Return of Nightmare: Gaza Under Fire Again
Temporary Truce Amid Tensions: Trump and Putin's Tentative Energy Ceasefire
Trump's Controversial FTC Firings Spark Legal Showdown