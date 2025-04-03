Left Menu

Taiwan Critiques U.S. Tariff Strategy Amid Tech Trade Tensions

Taiwan condemns U.S. import tariffs, attributing imbalances to tech restrictions on China during Trump's first term. The tariffs exclude semiconductors, a key Taiwanese export. Taiwan plans to discuss tariff issues with the U.S., spotlighting the island's crucial role in global tech supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:41 IST
Taiwan has criticized the United States for recently imposed tariffs, describing them as unreasonable, and plans to engage in discussions with Washington. The island believes these measures have partly arisen from U.S. technology restrictions on China under President Trump's administration, which contributed to the ongoing trade imbalance.

The imposed U.S. tariffs notably exclude semiconductors, a significant export product from Taiwan. President Lai Ching-te expressed concerns about the global economic implications of these tariffs. Despite not hinting at reciprocal tariffs, the cabinet intends to clarify misunderstandings, highlighting the interconnected trade framework between the two nations.

Increased U.S. demand for Taiwanese semiconductor and AI products has bolstered Taiwan's exports and trade surplus. This reflects Taiwan's substantial contribution to the U.S. economy and national security, as indicated by the Taiwanese government. The situation underscores Taiwan's strategic importance following U.S. shifts from reliance on Chinese tech companies.

