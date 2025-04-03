Tragic Incident: Child's Life Brutally Ended in Palamu

An appalling crime has shocked Jharkhand's Palamu district, where a 10-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and then murdered. The local police identified the suspect as Tinku Sharma, 35, who allegedly attracted the young victim with the prospect of playing a ludo game at his home.

When the girl failed to return home by 2 PM, her family filed a missing person report, which escalated to the town police station. CCTV analysis revealed the girl with Sharma, leading police to his location where locals were assaulting the accused.

The accused was immediately apprehended by the police, who also recovered the victim's body and sent it for a postmortem analysis. It is believed that she was stoned to death post-rape, though final confirmation awaits the autopsy report.

(With inputs from agencies.)