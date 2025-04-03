Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Child's Life Brutally Ended in Palamu

A heartbreaking incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district involved the brutal assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl. The accused, Tinku Sharma, allegedly enticed the child with a game but ended her life violently. Police arrested Sharma after reviewing CCTV footage and community intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling crime has shocked Jharkhand's Palamu district, where a 10-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and then murdered. The local police identified the suspect as Tinku Sharma, 35, who allegedly attracted the young victim with the prospect of playing a ludo game at his home.

When the girl failed to return home by 2 PM, her family filed a missing person report, which escalated to the town police station. CCTV analysis revealed the girl with Sharma, leading police to his location where locals were assaulting the accused.

The accused was immediately apprehended by the police, who also recovered the victim's body and sent it for a postmortem analysis. It is believed that she was stoned to death post-rape, though final confirmation awaits the autopsy report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

