Britain's Strategic Tariff List: A Cool-Headed Response to U.S. Levies

Britain published a 400-page list of U.S. goods potentially subject to retaliatory tariffs in response to President Trump's levies. This 'indicative long list' includes diverse products from bourbon whiskey to automotive parts. Steps are being taken for economic negotiations, with consultations running until May 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:21 IST
On Wednesday, Britain unveiled a substantial 400-page document outlining U.S. products that may face retaliatory tariffs. This move comes as a response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on British imports, amidst ongoing talks for an economic agreement with the U.S.

Dubbed an 'indicative long list,' it ranges from binoculars to bourbon whiskey, and includes automotive parts and cheeses. The roster further lists petrol, diesel, and electric vehicles, along with various food products like meat and fish. Notably, the government clarified not all items on this list would necessarily incur tariffs in the future.

According to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the UK is pursuing a 'cool-headed' response to the 10% tariffs. Rather than emulating the European Union's immediate threats of retaliation, Britain opted for a more calculated approach. Reynolds stated his priority remains securing a deal with the U.S., while proceeding with a consultation phase ending May 1 to keep options open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

