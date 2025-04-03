Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer's Desperate Plea Unveiled
A 28-year-old software engineer from Nagpur allegedly committed suicide, claiming she faced a conspiracy involving a fabricated video and threats. In her suicide note, she accused two people of her death and mentioned a lack of police action over a stolen mobile. Investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST
- India
A 28-year-old software engineer tragically ended her life in Nagpur, citing a conspiracy involving a fake video in her suicide note, police revealed on Thursday.
The engineer had returned to Nagpur, residing with her family, after working in Pune. On Tuesday, she sent her father out for breakfast before taking her life.
Authorities recovered suicide notes in two languages, accusing Ritesh and Pratim of responsibility. She also mentioned issues like threats from a roommate and police inaction over a stolen mobile phone. Her family noted her increased stress and changes since returning home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
