Left Menu

Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer's Desperate Plea Unveiled

A 28-year-old software engineer from Nagpur allegedly committed suicide, claiming she faced a conspiracy involving a fabricated video and threats. In her suicide note, she accused two people of her death and mentioned a lack of police action over a stolen mobile. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST
Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer's Desperate Plea Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old software engineer tragically ended her life in Nagpur, citing a conspiracy involving a fake video in her suicide note, police revealed on Thursday.

The engineer had returned to Nagpur, residing with her family, after working in Pune. On Tuesday, she sent her father out for breakfast before taking her life.

Authorities recovered suicide notes in two languages, accusing Ritesh and Pratim of responsibility. She also mentioned issues like threats from a roommate and police inaction over a stolen mobile phone. Her family noted her increased stress and changes since returning home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025