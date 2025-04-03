Left Menu

Peril on Federalism: Centralising Powers Erode India's State Rights

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside other political leaders, expressed concerns about India's increasing unitary tendencies, which threaten federalism. They criticized the BJP-led regime for slashing state funds, imposing borrowing restrictions, and undermining the rights of states, all of which challenge democracy and civil liberties.

In a recent seminar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted rising concerns over India's political trajectory becoming increasingly unitary, jeopardizing federalism. He pointed to historical emergency provisions and centralizing features within the Constitution, formed during post-partition violence, as contributing factors.

Vijayan, along with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar, criticized the central government's financial policies, particularly under the BJP regime. They argued that these policies reduce funds for opposition-ruled states and impose burdensome fiscal conditions, such as increased state cost-sharing under centrally-sponsored schemes.

Political leaders, including CPI-M's interim coordinator Prakash Karat, accused the Union government of eroding the federal structure's foundations, warning that the proposed delimitation based on population could further imbalance representation, impacting the southern states adversely.

