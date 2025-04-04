Left Menu

Land Rights Battle in Munambam Ignites Political Storm Post-Waqf Bill

In Kerala's Munambam, 50 people involved in land disputes joined the BJP after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Supported by the Catholic Church, residents have protested for 174 days for revenue rights over properties claimed by the Waqf Board. BJP leaders assured continued support.

Land Rights Battle in Munambam Ignites Political Storm Post-Waqf Bill
In the aftermath of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage, political dynamics in Kerala's Munambam have heated up, with 50 individuals embroiled in persistent land disputes officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move was witnessed in the presence of BJP's state head Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA dignitaries.

The individuals, who have been engaged in a prolonged struggle for their revenue rights over properties allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board, received assurances from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of unwavering support. Endorsed by the Catholic Church, the residents have been demonstrating for 174 days, seeking a resolution to their plight.

During a visit to Munambam, Chandrasekhar, alongside Bharat Dharma Jana Sena's Thushar Vellappally, promised to arrange a meeting between the protestors and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gesture was met with enthusiastic applause from the local population and BJP members.

