Parliament's Approval of the Waqf Bill: A Political Milestone

Parliament has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill with controversy, marking a major achievement for the government. The NDA and INDIA bloc sparred fiercely, and despite opposition, the bill was approved. The session featured high productivity, passing 16 bills in total, highlighting legislative efficiency amidst political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament marks a significant political victory for the BJP-led NDA government. This pivotal legislation stood at the heart of a contentious legislative session rife with political jockeying between the ruling party and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The session was notable for its high productivity, with both Houses exceeding 100% efficiency—Lok Sabha at 118% and Rajya Sabha at 119%. Amidst vigorous debates often tinged with sarcasm, the government passed 16 bills, reflecting a productive legislative process despite political tensions.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, highlighted the historic nature of the session, noting that the Rajya Sabha sat continuously for over 17 hours to deliberate on the Waqf bill. The passage of this bill underscores the government's political resolve and sends a clear ideological message following their recent electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

