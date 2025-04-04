Labourer Demand for Dues Turns Fatal
A man was arrested for beating a labourer to death after a payment dispute in Gurugram. The victim, Amit from Rewari district, demanded his due wages, sparking a violent altercation led by the accused, Vikas. Police are investigating and searching for additional suspects.
In a grievous incident, Gurugram Police have apprehended a man accused of fatally assaulting a labourer over a payment disagreement, authorities reported on Friday.
The victim, 29-year-old Amit from Haryana's Rewari district, was discovered dead on March 31. As per a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the assailant, identified as 25-year-old Vikas, had reportedly hired Amit, offering an inadequate sum for his work.
The disagreement escalated into violence when Vikas, alongside accomplices, attacked Amit with sticks. Amit later succumbed to his injuries. Vikas was captured near the Basai flyover, while police intensify efforts to apprehend other suspects involved.
