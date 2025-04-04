Left Menu

Labourer Demand for Dues Turns Fatal

A man was arrested for beating a labourer to death after a payment dispute in Gurugram. The victim, Amit from Rewari district, demanded his due wages, sparking a violent altercation led by the accused, Vikas. Police are investigating and searching for additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:50 IST
Labourer Demand for Dues Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grievous incident, Gurugram Police have apprehended a man accused of fatally assaulting a labourer over a payment disagreement, authorities reported on Friday.

The victim, 29-year-old Amit from Haryana's Rewari district, was discovered dead on March 31. As per a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the assailant, identified as 25-year-old Vikas, had reportedly hired Amit, offering an inadequate sum for his work.

The disagreement escalated into violence when Vikas, alongside accomplices, attacked Amit with sticks. Amit later succumbed to his injuries. Vikas was captured near the Basai flyover, while police intensify efforts to apprehend other suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025