Flames Engulf Bhadedu Village: A Scorching Tale From Chitrakoot
A devastating fire in Bhadedu village, Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, destroyed 31 homes. With no casualties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate relief operations. Police and fire services responded swiftly. Sub-District officials are providing necessary aid, including food and shelter, while the fire's cause remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire tore through Bhadedu village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, incinerating 31 homes, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Despite the extensive damage, there were no reported casualties. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded promptly, ordering the district magistrate to initiate immediate relief and rescue operations while assuring adequate support to the affected families.
Firefighting teams and police officials from multiple local stations collaborated swiftly to manage the situation. Relief measures, spearheaded by Sub-District Magistrate and Tehsildar Rajapur, are providing essentials like food and accommodation to displaced residents. The fire's cause is still under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
