Heightened Security: Kashmir Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, conducted a comprehensive review of security preparations in the Valley on Saturday, in anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit. Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir, where he will tour a forward post along the India-Pakistan border and evaluate both the security landscape and development initiatives within the Union Territory.

Arriving in Jammu on Sunday evening, Shah's itinerary includes a meeting with BJP MLAs and office bearers, followed by a visit to the BSF Border Out Post Vinay in Kathua to assess the situation on the ground. Furthermore, Shah will engage with the bereaved families of the Jammu and Kashmir Police martyrs and distribute appointment letters for compassionate employment at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

IGP Birdi convened a joint security meeting with senior officials from several security forces and intelligence agencies to bolster preparedness. Stressing the vital need for rigorous alertness and improved intelligence gathering, Birdi directed enhanced security in both urban and rural zones, with particular attention to safeguarding critical infrastructure and enforcing stringent monitoring of vulnerable locations.

