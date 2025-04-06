Justice Prevails: Uttarakhand Court Acquits Man in Dowry Death Case

In a significant turn of events, the Uttarakhand High Court has acquitted a man previously convicted in a dowry death case. The man, Ramesh Chandra, was initially sentenced to ten years in prison after being accused of causing the death of his wife, Munni Devi, within a year of their marriage.

The court case was overturned by Justice Pankaj Purohit, who cited a lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittal. Chandra, a resident of Almora, maintained that his wife suffered from epileptic seizures, which ultimately led to her consuming poison. He argued that this fact was not duly considered during his trial and that their marriage's demands for dowry were fabricated.

The allegations included demands for Rs 1.25 lakh and 40 grams of gold, which Chandra dismissed as baseless. The court found the evidence against him insufficient to uphold the lower court's judgment, providing him relief after years of legal battles.

