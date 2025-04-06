Daring Drug Bust: Police Seize Two Kilos of Heroin in Shootout
A drug smuggler was arrested in Punjab's Fazilka after a firefight with police, resulting in the seizure of two kilograms of heroin. The suspect sustained a bullet injury during the encounter. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes encounter, Punjab police apprehended a drug smuggler in Fazilka, recovering two kilograms of heroin. The operation concluded after an exchange of fire between the accused and police.
Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and a motorcycle from the scene, highlighting the swift action by Fazilka police.
The drug smuggler attempted to escape on a motorcycle and opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. Both parties exchanged shots, resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries before being apprehended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- drug smuggler
- heroin
- seizure
- firefight
- arrest
- police
- encounter
- Fazilka
- Gaurav Yadav
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Nagpur: 14 More Arrested Amid Continued Tensions
Fatal Police Encounter Following Brutal Crime in Lucknow
Statewide Bandh: Kannada Groups Protest Alleged Assault, Police Intervention
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
NIT Silchar Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation