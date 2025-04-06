Left Menu

Daring Drug Bust: Police Seize Two Kilos of Heroin in Shootout

A drug smuggler was arrested in Punjab's Fazilka after a firefight with police, resulting in the seizure of two kilograms of heroin. The suspect sustained a bullet injury during the encounter. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene.

Updated: 06-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:52 IST
In a high-stakes encounter, Punjab police apprehended a drug smuggler in Fazilka, recovering two kilograms of heroin. The operation concluded after an exchange of fire between the accused and police.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and a motorcycle from the scene, highlighting the swift action by Fazilka police.

The drug smuggler attempted to escape on a motorcycle and opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. Both parties exchanged shots, resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries before being apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

