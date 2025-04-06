Ensuring Peace: Jharkhand Police's Strategic March for Ram Navami

The East Singhbhum district police of Jharkhand conducted a strategic flag march to instill confidence among residents as they prepare for the upcoming Ram Navami flag immersion ceremony. This initiative aims to maintain peace and order during the festival.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal led the march, covering several sensitive areas, including the minority-dominated Mango locality. The presence of crucial district officials, including SP (City) Kumar Subhashish, Additional District Magistrate Aniket Sachan, ensured thorough preparation for any untoward incident.

To further fortify security, a blend of static armed personnel, women police force, and magistrates has been deployed. Monitoring of social media and strict vigilance accompanied the installation of CCTV cameras and drone surveillance, reflecting the police's commitment to maintaining communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)