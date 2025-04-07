Escalation in Gaza: Rockets Fired and Ceasefire Hangs in Balance

The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated on Sunday as the Palestinian militant group announced it had launched a barrage of rockets towards southern Israeli cities. This move was claimed to be a response to what Hamas termed as Israeli 'massacres' in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the launch of approximately 10 projectiles, most of which were successfully intercepted. However, Channel 12 documented a direct hit in the city of Ashkelon, where emergency services reported managing injuries from shrapnel.

Amidst mounting tensions, Israeli forces issued a new evacuation order for residents in parts of the Gaza Strip, signaling further military action. The ceasefire, initially set into motion in January, seems to be under significant strain as negotiations have stalled, with both parties blaming each other for the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)