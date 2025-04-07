Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Rockets Fired and Ceasefire Hangs in Balance

Hamas launched rockets at southern Israeli cities, citing Israeli civilian killings in Gaza. The Israeli military reported intercepting most rockets, with some damage in Ashkelon. Israel ordered evacuations in parts of Gaza, warning of a new offensive. The ongoing conflict has seen significant casualties and challenges ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated on Sunday as the Palestinian militant group announced it had launched a barrage of rockets towards southern Israeli cities. This move was claimed to be a response to what Hamas termed as Israeli 'massacres' in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the launch of approximately 10 projectiles, most of which were successfully intercepted. However, Channel 12 documented a direct hit in the city of Ashkelon, where emergency services reported managing injuries from shrapnel.

Amidst mounting tensions, Israeli forces issued a new evacuation order for residents in parts of the Gaza Strip, signaling further military action. The ceasefire, initially set into motion in January, seems to be under significant strain as negotiations have stalled, with both parties blaming each other for the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

