Global Political Calendar: Upcoming International Events and Visits

In a bustling array of upcoming events, world leaders are set to engage in crucial dialogues across various nations. From trade discussions to commemorations of historical moments, the calendar of global events promises a whirlwind of diplomatic engagements.

Key figures include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing tariffs and the Gaza conflict, while European Union dignitaries visit nations like Montenegro and Albania. These gatherings will address pivotal topics like security, defense, and international trade relations.

Adding to this international tapestry are notable observances such as World Health Day and International Roma Nation Day, marking the importance of global health and cultural recognition. This calendar offers a window into the intricate web of global political activity from April to May.

(With inputs from agencies.)