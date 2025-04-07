Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on the Eve of Adulthood: Delhi Teen's Struggle for Justice

A Delhi teen, about to turn 18, was stabbed at a bus stop and is now on a ventilator. The attacker, known to the victim, also injured himself. The incident has raised concerns about women's safety, prompting demands for justice and highlighting the city's law and order challenges.

Updated: 07-04-2025 19:35 IST
A tragic incident in Delhi has shattered a family's joyous anticipation as a young woman on the brink of adulthood fights for her life. The teenager, who was about to celebrate her 18th birthday, lies on a ventilator after being brutally stabbed last week.

The accused, identified as Amit, allegedly inflicted multiple injuries on the young woman at a bus stop in Delhi Cantonment. Police reported that both the victim and Amit are under medical care after he injured himself following the attack. Social media is awash with a video showing the aftermath of the violence.

The incident has ignited outrage, with calls for action on women's safety in the capital. The victim's mother, in despair, has vowed to seek justice for her daughter, decrying the city's law and order situation. The accused faces charges under the attempt to murder statute as investigations continue.

