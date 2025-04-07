Supreme Court Stresses 'Presumption of Innocence' in Landmark Acquittal Ruling

The Supreme Court on Monday outlined the importance of the 'presumption of innocence' principle following an acquittal by a trial court, advising appellate courts to refrain from reversing decisions unless there is manifest illegality or clear perversion of justice.

A bench composed of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran reinstated Jagdish Gond's acquittal, initially granted by the trial court, for his wife's alleged murder. The bench found that the high court's conviction reversed the acquittal without substantive evidence or meeting the necessary legal standards.

The case, originating from a 2017 death, highlighted the Supreme Court's perspective on legal standards for reversing acquittals. The bench noted that when two views are plausible, the trial court's decision should stand unless convincingly challenged due to the accused's fortified presumption of innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)