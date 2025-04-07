Supreme Court Stresses 'Presumption of Innocence' in Landmark Acquittal Ruling
The Supreme Court emphasized the 'presumption of innocence' in acquittals, advising appellate courts against overturning trial court decisions unless serious errors exist. It reinstated Jagdish Gond's acquittal for his wife's alleged murder, noting insufficient evidence. The case highlights legal principles governing acquittal reversals and standards of evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday outlined the importance of the 'presumption of innocence' principle following an acquittal by a trial court, advising appellate courts to refrain from reversing decisions unless there is manifest illegality or clear perversion of justice.
A bench composed of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran reinstated Jagdish Gond's acquittal, initially granted by the trial court, for his wife's alleged murder. The bench found that the high court's conviction reversed the acquittal without substantive evidence or meeting the necessary legal standards.
The case, originating from a 2017 death, highlighted the Supreme Court's perspective on legal standards for reversing acquittals. The bench noted that when two views are plausible, the trial court's decision should stand unless convincingly challenged due to the accused's fortified presumption of innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive Nabbed: Accused in 2015 Murder Case Caught
Life Terms for Eight in Kerala Political Murder Case
Arrests Made in NTPC Officer's Murder Case in Jharkhand
Madhumita Shukla murder case: SC dismisses sister Nidhi Shukla's plea challenging premature release of ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi.
Delhi Court Acquits Trio in Attempted Murder Case Due to Hostile Witnesses