In the heart of Ukraine, the city of Kryvyi Rih began three days of mourning on Monday for 20 individuals, including nine children, tragically killed by a Russian missile strike. This deadly attack, one of the most severe on civilians in recent months, threatens the endeavors for a ceasefire that Washington is advocating.

The missile struck during the evening, unleashing shrapnel across a residential zone, even hitting a playground. Ukraine's military alleges the use of cluster munitions by Moscow. Mournful sounds filled an Orthodox church as family and friends wept for nine-year-old Herman Tripolets, a victim of the strike while on a swing. Other young victims, Danylo Nikitskyi and Alina Kutsenko, were buried together, as the community held a memorial service at the playground, assembled with toys in their honor.

Local authorities accuse Russia of reckless disregard for civilian life, sparking renewed public anger. Despite Russian claims targeting military personnel, the evidence points to a civilian tragedy. International diplomatic efforts intensify as Ukraine calls for global action, while U.S.-Russia tensions complicate potential peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)