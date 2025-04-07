Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Land Development

BRS leader Krishank has been summoned by the police for allegedly disseminating misleading videos concerning protests against the Telangana State government's plans to develop a 400-acre parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. He is scheduled to appear before authorities on April 9.

Krishank contends that the media posted on BRS platforms originated from students and journalists. On social media, he pledged to cooperate with the investigation, questioning if any legal action would be taken against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly false statements concerning wildlife at the university site.

The ongoing development project intended to create IT infrastructure has sparked significant protest, leading to legal challenges in both state and Supreme courts. Chief Minister Reddy has instructed officials to enhance the Cyber Crime Department's capabilities to tackle misleading online content. The Supreme Court has halted any further activity pending justification from the Telangana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)