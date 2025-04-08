High-Stakes Legal Battle: Supreme Court Intervenes in Erroneous Deportation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has stepped in to temporarily halt a judge's order demanding the return of a Salvadoran man deported from the U.S., acknowledging a potential mistake in his removal. Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, allowing the justices more time to deliberate on the matter.

This decision follows an earlier refusal by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the judge's order, which found Abrego Garcia's arrest and deportation unlawful. The man, living legally in Maryland, was deported amid claims of alleged gang affiliations, though no charges have been filed against him.

The Justice Department argued that while his deportation constituted an 'administrative error,' the decision to remove him was not. The department's enforcement actions have sparked debate over handling gang-related deportations, with additional controversy surrounding recent staff suspensions in the Office of Immigration Litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)