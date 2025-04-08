Supreme Court Rules Against Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Reservation Actions
The Supreme Court criticized Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 bills for presidential consideration, labeling it unconstitutional. The court declared these actions illegal, emphasizing that the Governor cannot withhold assent or delay bills, obstructing state legislative function. Article 200 mandates the Governor to act on ministerial advice.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a scathing verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's decision to reserve 10 bills for the President's consideration, calling it unconstitutional. Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan characterized the move as illegal and arbitrary, leading to the overturning of the Governor's actions. The court stipulated that these bills should be deemed approved from the date they were re-presented to the Governor.
The bench highlighted that under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor lacks discretion in such matters and must follow the counsel of the state ministers. It noted that the Governor's role is not to obstruct or delay legislative processes, emphasizing that he is obligated to give assent to bills unless they differ from previous versions.
This decision came after the apex court previously set out questions to address the dispute between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over the delay in bill assent. The court reserved its verdict on this contentious issue earlier in the year, scrutinizing the Governor's delay as a hindrance to the democratic function of the state legislature.
