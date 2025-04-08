Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korean Soldiers Cross DMZ

South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line. The soldiers, some of whom were armed, returned after the incident, which may have been a mistake during reconnaissance activities. Tensions remain high as North Korea continues military exercises.

South Korea's military issued warning shots on Tuesday following a breach of the military demarcation line by North Korean soldiers. Around 10 soldiers crossed the line into the eastern demilitarized zone (DMZ) at approximately 5:00 pm local time, prompting immediate action and broadcasts by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The soldiers reportedly carried arms but retreated back across the line. The South Korean military maintains that the incursion might have been accidental, stemming from reconnaissance efforts preceding planned operations in the area, as reported by Yonhap News Agency citing a military insider.

Heightening concerns, around 1,500 North Korean personnel have been involved in barbed wire installations and other military drills within the DMZ. South Korea remains vigilant amidst ongoing provocations, particularly under the administration of acting President Han Duck-soo, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

