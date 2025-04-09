Left Menu

Panama Ports Company Propels Investment in Balboa and Cristobal

Panama Ports Company, an indirect unit of CK Hutchison, announced a $1.70 billion investment in the infrastructure of Balboa and Cristobal ports. This development is part of a long-standing agreement with the government, addressing recent media concerns about the company's concession rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:45 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in Panama, the Panama Ports Company, an indirect unit of CK Hutchison, revealed it has injected $1.70 billion into the infrastructure of Balboa and Cristobal ports.

This substantial investment aligns with an agreement made with the Panamanian government two decades ago, underscoring the company's commitment to long-term growth in the region.

The announcement was made following media queries about the company's concession rights, clarifying their stance and reinforcing their ongoing partnership with the local authorities.

