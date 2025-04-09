Arresting Chaos: Waqf Act Protest Shakes Murshidabad
Twenty-two people were arrested following a violent protest in Murshidabad, West Bengal, against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The demonstration involved stone-pelting and arson. Prohibitory orders and an internet suspension are in place as police maintain strict vigil over sensitive areas to ensure peace and control.
In Murshidabad, West Bengal, a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act resulted in the arrest of twenty-two individuals, according to police sources. The protest, marked by unrest, brings attention to the controversial legislation passed by the Indian Parliament.
The district experienced significant turmoil on Tuesday as demonstrators clashed with police forces, leading to stone-pelting and the torching of police vehicles. Authorities responded with lathi-charges and tear gas to restore order. Prohibitory orders have been enforced, with internet services suspended until April 11, officials confirmed.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which received presidential assent, aims to enhance governance of Waqf properties, ensuring better coordination between boards and authorities. While it seeks to protect heritage sites and improve transparency, the bill has stirred considerable debate, highlighting the ongoing challenges in balancing regulation with community interests.
