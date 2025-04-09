Left Menu

Arresting Chaos: Waqf Act Protest Shakes Murshidabad

Twenty-two people were arrested following a violent protest in Murshidabad, West Bengal, against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The demonstration involved stone-pelting and arson. Prohibitory orders and an internet suspension are in place as police maintain strict vigil over sensitive areas to ensure peace and control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Murshidabad, West Bengal, a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act resulted in the arrest of twenty-two individuals, according to police sources. The protest, marked by unrest, brings attention to the controversial legislation passed by the Indian Parliament.

The district experienced significant turmoil on Tuesday as demonstrators clashed with police forces, leading to stone-pelting and the torching of police vehicles. Authorities responded with lathi-charges and tear gas to restore order. Prohibitory orders have been enforced, with internet services suspended until April 11, officials confirmed.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which received presidential assent, aims to enhance governance of Waqf properties, ensuring better coordination between boards and authorities. While it seeks to protect heritage sites and improve transparency, the bill has stirred considerable debate, highlighting the ongoing challenges in balancing regulation with community interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

