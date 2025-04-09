Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Malvani for Child Assault

In a shocking incident from Malvani, police have arrested a 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was detained on Tuesday after the child's mother lodged a formal complaint.

According to authorities, the man allegedly lured the young girl to his home multiple times over the past two months. Following the complaint, police registered a First Information Report under sections pertaining to sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Malvani police are conducting a detailed investigation to ensure justice for the victim. The arrest has highlighted the urgent need for community vigilance and swift legal action in cases involving crimes against children.

(With inputs from agencies.)