Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Malvani for Child Assault

A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Malvani. The incident occurred over several months, as the accused allegedly lured the child to his home. Police have filed charges under relevant laws and are continuing their investigation.

In a shocking incident from Malvani, police have arrested a 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was detained on Tuesday after the child's mother lodged a formal complaint.

According to authorities, the man allegedly lured the young girl to his home multiple times over the past two months. Following the complaint, police registered a First Information Report under sections pertaining to sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Malvani police are conducting a detailed investigation to ensure justice for the victim. The arrest has highlighted the urgent need for community vigilance and swift legal action in cases involving crimes against children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

