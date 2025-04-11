Tahawwur Rana's Role in 26/11: Behind the Scenes of a Terror Plot
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, extradited to India, played a significant role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks by helping David Headley obtain a visa and carry out reconnaissance of targets. Arrested by NIA, Rana was connected to Major Iqbal and visited India before the attacks, discussing potential targets with a witness.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, recently extradited to India, has been arrested in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His assistance to co-conspirator David Coleman Headley in obtaining a visa for India was crucial in the reconnaissance of attack targets.
The National Investigation Agency took formal custody of Rana after a special court sanctioned an 18-day remand. Previously, Rana served in the Pakistan Army and later relocated to Canada before moving to the US, where he operated an immigration consultancy.
Rana's connections and his visit to India just before the attacks emphasize his involvement. He maintained communication with Major Iqbal and was involved in discussions about crowded locations in South Mumbai, some of which became targets in the deadly 2008 attacks.
