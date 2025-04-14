Telangana Breaks Ground: Pioneering SC Sub-Categorisation

In a landmark move, the Telangana government has become the first state in India to implement Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation. The decision sees 59 SC communities divided into three groups to ensure fair distribution of the 15 percent reservation in government jobs and education sectors.

The policy, hailed as a notable Act of Social Justice, was celebrated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The decision follows recommendations from a commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, rejecting advice to exclude the creamy layer from reservations.

Under the new framework, 15 disadvantaged SC communities receive a one-percent reservation, 18 moderately benefited groups receive nine percent, and 26 significantly benefited communities receive a five-percent reservation. The government vows to adjust these allocations following the 2026 census if the SC population increases.

