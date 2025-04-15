Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces ED in Haryana Land Deal Probe Amid Political Accusations

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a land deal-linked money laundering case. Vadra decried the move as political vendetta, citing repeated probes despite previous cooperation. The case involves acquisitions by Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Haryana between 2005 and 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:16 IST
Robert Vadra Faces ED in Haryana Land Deal Probe Amid Political Accusations
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning over a money laundering case linked to a Haryana land deal. The brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi criticized the summons as a political vendetta, emphasizing past compliance with ED investigations.

Walking from his Sujan Singh Park residence to the ED headquarters, Vadra told reporters, "This is nothing but political vendetta." He accused authorities of misusing agencies to suppress voices after he defended minorities and supported Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

The investigation relates to a land deal involving Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, connected to Vadra, which acquired 3.5 acres in Gurugram from Onkareshwar Properties in 2008. Despite a 2018 police case, Vadra and his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, haven't been charged. The ED previously charged UAE-based businessman C C Thampi, linked to Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025