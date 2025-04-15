Robert Vadra Faces ED in Haryana Land Deal Probe Amid Political Accusations
Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a land deal-linked money laundering case. Vadra decried the move as political vendetta, citing repeated probes despite previous cooperation. The case involves acquisitions by Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Haryana between 2005 and 2008.
Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning over a money laundering case linked to a Haryana land deal. The brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi criticized the summons as a political vendetta, emphasizing past compliance with ED investigations.
Walking from his Sujan Singh Park residence to the ED headquarters, Vadra told reporters, "This is nothing but political vendetta." He accused authorities of misusing agencies to suppress voices after he defended minorities and supported Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.
The investigation relates to a land deal involving Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, connected to Vadra, which acquired 3.5 acres in Gurugram from Onkareshwar Properties in 2008. Despite a 2018 police case, Vadra and his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, haven't been charged. The ED previously charged UAE-based businessman C C Thampi, linked to Vadra.
